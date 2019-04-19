Mumbra police arrest educationist for illegal school

crime

Krishnamurthy Shiva Iyer, 57, is an educationist who earlier worked as an economics professor at Model College in Dombivli.

Krishnamurthy Shiva Iyer

The Mumbra cops on Thursday arrested Krishnamurthy Shiva Iyer, who has filed his nomination from Kalyan constituency for the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent, for failing to report at the police station for questioning in connection with a school he had illegally established three years back.

Iyer, 57, is an educationist who earlier worked as an economics professor at Model College in Dombivli. Around three years back, he started a concept of budget schools to provide better education to students. He established three schools in Mumbra, but his third institution - Rainbow School at Mumbra Devi Colony Road in Diva - did not get a recognition from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The state government's education department, after a survey last year, identified 129 unrecognised schools, including Rainbow School, in Thane district. The TMC then filed FIRs against Iyer and other owners of the illegal schools last year. Across state, 568 schools were found to be illegal.

"Police then called the owners of these schools for investigation in January 2019. However, Iyer, who was busy conducting rallies, holding protests and doing social work, never turned up," Mumbra police officials said. Senior Police Inspector M S Kad said on Thursday, "We have arrested him for establishing an illegal school. We have got his custody for two days."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates