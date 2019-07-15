Mumbra woman dies at KEM hospital of suspected swine flu

national

While 191 deaths have been reported due to the H1N1 virus this year, officials claim the number of cases have decreased by 95 per cent in the state

The BMC will submit a report on the woman's death to the state health department

A 26-year-old woman from Mumbra is suspected to have succumbed to the H1N1 virus on Saturday night. According to doctors, she was diabetic and suffering from comorbidities. Senior health officials said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) death review committee will investigate the matter and submit a report within seven days. But despite her death, officials said the number of swine flu cases has decreased by 95 per cent across the state.

The woman, Danishta Idrees Khan, died while undergoing treatment at KEM hospital. She was admitted on July 8. She was also diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) which further aggravated her health condition.

In January 26 deaths were reported in the state, which rose to 52 in February, and further to 66 in March. However, the number started decreasing from April with 37 deaths, seven deaths in May and three in June.

As per the recent data shared by the state public health department, 191 deaths were registered between January and June this year across the state. A majority of the cases in Maharashtra were reported from Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Thane and Palghar. Nashik has recorded the highest number of deaths (36) followed by Nagpur (25), Ahmednagar (16), Pune (13), Kolhapur (9) and Mumbai (2).

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, "Around 70 patients are admitted in hospitals across the state, with suspected swine flu. Over 22,000 people have been given Oseltamivir pills, an antiviral medication used to treat influenza A and influenza B so far since January."

1,745

No. of people diagnosed with H1N1 in the state this year

30K

No. of people vaccinated against influenza in the state

