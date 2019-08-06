Mum's the word

things-to-do

A luxury lifestyle exhibition will offer one-stop solutions for mothers and kinds

Me-time is an alien concept for most young mothers, given their time-strapped schedules. On the rare occasion that they do find time for themselves, either the kids have to be left alone at home or they're bored to death tagging along with their moms. Organised by Shouger Merchant Doshi, Aditi Kapur and Ragini Vakil, The Pinwheel Project is an exhibition tailor-made for parents and children, showcasing premium goods and services for both.

"This project came about purely because of the lack of options available in India in the children's space where mothers can view, touch and feel the products and make informed decisions about their child. We wanted to bridge that gap," Vakil says.

On August 10, 11 am to 8 pm

At NSCI, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call 9819865595

