Municipal body conducts massive anti-encroachment drive in Agartala

national

The municipal corporation is also getting the required support from law enforcement agencies in this drive

Pic courtesy/twitter/ANI

Agartala: Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) conducted a massive anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday to make the city clean and free for uninterrupted movement of traffic and people. Municipal Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav said, "All roads and footpaths are being made free from encroachment done by shopkeepers who have made temporary or permanent structures on them, thus interrupting the movement of people."

Tripura: Agartala Municipal Corp conducted anti-encroachment drive y'day. Municipal Commissioner says, "Not removing vendors, they'll be issued IDs&vending zone will be designated for them. Only removing structures by permanent shops or semi-permanent structures on road." (17.07) pic.twitter.com/b34Gkiz1ia — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

He also added that the drive is not targeting street vendors as they are protected under the Tripura Street Vendors Act. "They have been identified through a survey and very soon AMC will provide them with identity cards besides designating areas where they can do their business," he said.

Appreciating AMC's drive, a local resident Barnali Tara said: "For the common people encroachment was a big issue as both driving and walking had been made difficult in markets due to this. Thanks to the action taken by the AMC, people will now be aware of the rules and would follow it more strictly." The municipal corporation is also getting the required support from law enforcement agencies in this drive.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates