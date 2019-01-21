Munisha Khatwani makes a comeback on TV after 10 years

television

Munisha Khatwani features in the Manish Goyal and Juhi Parmar-starrer Tantra

Munisha Khatwani makes a comeback on TV after a decade. She features in the Manish Goyal and Juhi Parmar-starrer Tantra. The makers have named her socialite character Munisha as well.

The actor, who is also a tarot card reader, is enjoying her new stint. It is a character role "but on the small screen even younger actors are playing roles of mothers," she says. Munisha took up the offer as she wanted to remind people that once an actor, always an actor.

Recently, Munisha predicted about Salman Khan's marriage and said that the actor might not get hitched this year. "It's difficult to know whether Salman Khan will get married or not, it's a little dicey. His mangal is very strong this year so there is a chance. But the way his cards are supporting, I don't think so he will get married. I think he likes his life without marriage, so according to that the decision of getting married is difficult," she says.

Shah Rukh Khan will also have a good year, says Munisha. "This year will be better for SRK. For the last two years, luck was not on his side and he was selecting the wrong scripts. He has some other problems but definitely this year after June it will be good for him," she adds.

Munisha's predictions for Deepika Padukone which she had done a few years back in Simi Gerewal show turned to be true.

