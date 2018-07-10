Munna Bajrangi death case: 'Weapon of crime was thrown into gutter'

On search, they recovered one pistol, two magazines and 22 live cartridges

The weapon with which gangster Prem Prakash alias Munna Bajrangi was allegedly shot, was thrown into a gutter, said Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash Singh.

"We came to know that the weapon of crime was thrown into a gutter. We got the gutter cleaned. We searched for the weapon with the help of magnets and recovered one pistol, two magazines and 22 live cartridges," informed Singh on Monday.

Munna Bajrangi was allegedly shot dead inside Uttar Pradesh's District Jail Baghpat on Monday.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered on the same.

"A case has been registered under Section 302 IPC. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has been informed about the incident. A panel of three doctors is conducting the autopsy. The judicial magistrate has ordered for an inquiry," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Law and Order Praveen Kumar stated.

Earlier, Additional Director General (Prison) Chandra Prakash said that the gangster was shot by a fellow inmate in the prison.

According to him, the jailer, deputy jailer, head warden and warden have been suspended.

Munna Bajrangi's advocate Vikas Shrivastava claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was made aware of a threat to Bajrangi's life recently.

On July 7, Munna Bajrangi was taken to Baghpat to appear before a Baghpat court this morning in connection with an ongoing trial related to a case of extortion.

Earlier this week, Munna Bajrangi's wife, Seema Singh had alleged that her husband was on the hit list of the state police.

