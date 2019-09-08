'Murder 2' actor Prashant Narayanan jailed

Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan has been arrested and is in jail following his alleged involvement in a cheating case, informed a Kerala Police official. Speaking to IANS, Inspector A. Prathap who arrested the 50-year-old actor and his wife Shona from Mumbai said both of them were now in judicial custody. "The case pertains to cheating. The complainant is Thomas Panicker, who was the producer of a Malayalam film, in which Narayanan acted in 2017. After the film the two became close and Panicker was told that his wife's father had a company in Mumbai and if he invested in it, he would be made a Director." he informed.

"Panicker invested Rs 1.20 crore and after that, he came to know he was cheated. He then filed the complaint," he added. Prathap also stated that he along with a seven member Kerala Police team reached Mumbai and after surveillance for three days, they managed to nab the Prashant Narayanan. and the arrested duo have been brought to Kerala on a transit warrant. The Thalassery Additional Judicial Magistrate court granted the judicial remand of the couple till September 20.

Prashant Narayanan has acted in over 50 films, mostly in South Indian, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Among the prominent films of Narayanan include " Murder 2", Shadows of Time", and "Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II".

With inputs from IANS

