Murder 2 actress Sulagna Panigrahi ties the knot with Biswa Kalyan Rath

Over a week after they tied the knot, Sulagna Panigrahi and Biswa Kalyan Rath took to social media to share the news. The Murder 2 (2011) actor, who was also seen on television in Bidaai, Do Saheliyaan and Amber Dhara, got hitched to the stand-up comedian on December 9.

"Watching our single life burn away. It's gonna be a fun ride," Panigrahi posted. "Biswa... married aadmi," wrote the comedian, who is best known for his Pretentious Movie Reviews with Kanan Gill. He also featured as one of the judges on the web show, Comicstaan.

