Murder accused jumps to death from watchtower in MP jail

An undertrial jumped off the watchtower of a jail in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities, police said.

Sirajuddin (40), charged with murder and against whom the stringent National Security Act had been invoked, jumped off between 7.30 am and 8 am when prisoners are let out from the barracks as part of daily routine, jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said.

"He was declared brought dead by doctors at a nearby hospital. The watchtower has a gate which is always locked and is manned by four security personnel but no one saw how Sirajuddin reached the top of the tower," she said.

The four guards have been placed under suspension and a probe has begun into the incident, she added.

