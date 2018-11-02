Murder over affair! Teacher killed for opposing husband's illicit relationship

crime

Police arrest three accused, including the deceased woman's husband and his alleged model girlfriend; search operation is underway to nab the persons who were hired to kill the teacher

The Delhi Police have cracked the sensational murder case of the 38-year-old teacher who succumbed to injuries after she was shot in broad daylight in Bawana area of the national capital on Monday. The police have arrested three accused, including the husband of the deceased, three days after the shooting took place.

38-year-old Manjeet, the husband of the deceased teacher and a resident of Bawana village is accused of hatching the murder plot of his wife, the cops investigating the case said

As per initial investigation by the police, the murder-accused husband was in an extramarital relationship with a woman who is a model by profession. The victim Sunita, who was a teacher by profession, was allegedly killed for opposing her husband's illegitimate relationship with the model.

Police have also arrested the 26-year-old model and a man, Rajeev, a co-conspirator in the case, who is reported to be the model's father.

A search operation is underway to nab the persons who were hired to kill the teacher.

On October 29, Sunita was killed after being shot by unknown assailants while she was on her way to school in the morning. She received three bullet injuries- two in the chest and one in the stomach- and died on the way to the hospital.

(With agency inputs)