Murdered sex worker's sister heartbroken; says killer's sentence is 'slap in the face'

The murderer, identified as Zhi Min Chen was convicted for the murder of Tracy Wylde by a court in Glasgow. When he committed the crime in 1997, the convict had just opened a takeaway restaurant and also started his own family

Family of a woman from Glasgow have spoken out after her killer was sentenced to just a minimum of 20 years. The murder of the woman took place 22 years ago, in 1997. The woman was identified as Tracy Wylde.

While the victim's sister, Bernadette McCash, spoke out after the trial and talking about her 'beautiful sister and also branding the killer's sentence as a 'slap in the face'.

As reported by Glasgow Live, the victim's sister said, "We do not feel it is enough time. As a family, we are really disappointed. He hid for longer. I was 12 when she got murdered. I missed out on things sisters do like shopping, trying makeup or going to the pictures. We totally miss her. It is heartbreaking."

When she was asked if at all she felt that justice was served to her family, she replied by saying, "Personally, no."

The convict, Zhi Min Chen had contacted the victim, Tracy, for sexual services in 1997. They got involved in an argument at her flat, which eventually led to her death.

Sentencing the father of two, Lord Arthurson said, "You should be under no illusions concerning the damage and trauma you murderous attack has caused down the decades and beyond to her family."

"You...proceeded to enjoy the prime years of your adult life in undetected freedom including establishing a family and a business during those years. You committed a brutal, cowardly and murderous attack on a vulnerable young woman in her own home."

