Muse for your art

Sign up

Looking for real-life inspiration for art? Bengaluru-based Lilian D'Mello is hosting live sketching sessions, where she stands on the other side of the easel as an art model. Based on themes such as oriental and warrior, she dresses up and poses for hours on IGTV or Zoom for artists to sketch her. "It's different from regular modelling as unlike photo shoots, one has to hold a pose for hours," says the 23-year-old who took the online route after the lockdown began. While the theme for Saturday is the Filipino portrait Tres Maria, the one for Sunday's live stream, which is free, is dancing with flowers.

On June 27 and 28

Log on to @lilian.dmello on Instagram for details

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news