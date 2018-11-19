Musheer slams double ton for Mumbai U-16

cricket

Musheer Khan

Mumbai under-16 captain Musheer Khan shrugged off his disappointing performances in the previous two Vijay Merchant Trophy matches and scored a double hundred against Baroda at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali yesterday. Musheer was dismissed cheaply against Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively last month.

The younger brother of former India under-19 batsman Sarfaraz Khan has developed his batting skills after making a name for himself as a left-arm spinner. As a No. 3 batsman for Mumbai U-16, Musheer came in after opener Vedanta Gadia departed off the first ball of the match. Musheer's unbeaten 206 helped Mumbai put up 422 for six at stumps on Day One of the three-day encounter.

His fellow batsmen Suryansh Shedge (47) and Sai Chavan (43) could not build on their starts, but Aayush Zimare (81) and Musheer put on 154 runs for the sixth wicket. Musheer slammed 19 fours and three sixes during his six-hour knock. The double century could set the tone for yet another successful season for Musheer. It can be recalled that he clubbed double hundreds in the U-14 West Zone tournament against Baroda and Saurashtra in 2016.

