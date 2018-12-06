Musheer stars for Anjuman Allana

cricket

Representational picture

Musheer Khan's all-round performance of 154 and 3 for 7 helped Anjuman-I-Islam Allana (CST) thump Parle Tilak Vidyamandir (Marathi) by 257 runs in the boys U-16 Harris Shield U-16 inter-school cricket tournament at Cross Maidan yesterday.

The Mumbai U-16 captain, who is a left-arm spinner, has started to showcase his batting prowess of late. Yesterday, his school posted 313-5, thanks to Musheer's ton. The other performers for Anjuman were Hansraj Dubey (60) and Sudhir Kumar (43 not out). Musheer then helped bowl out Parle Tilak for a paltry 57.

