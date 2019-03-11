Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka beat Delhi by 8 wickets

cricket

Koushik (4-19) and leg-spinner KC Cariappa (3-15) wreaked havoc as Delhi was restricted to a meager 109 for 9 in their 20 overs

A formidable Karnataka continued their winning streak in the Super League stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after they trounced Delhi by eight wickets in Group 'B' match yesterday.

It was an all-round show from Karnataka where medium pacer Koushik V shone with the ball and later Mayank Agarwal (43*) and Karun Nair (42*) remained unbeaten as Karnataka chased the 110-run target with utmost ease.

Koushik (4-19) and leg-spinner KC Cariappa (3-15) wreaked havoc as Delhi was restricted to a meager 109 for 9 in their 20 overs. Meanwhile, in Group 'A' game, Bengal thrashed Jharkhand by eight wickets and in the Group 'B' game, Vidarbha bowlers held their nerves and guided their side to a 10-run victory over

Uttar Pradesh.

