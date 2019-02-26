Mushtaq Ali: Prithvi Shaw shines as Mumbai thump Goa

cricket

Mumbai have already defeated Sikkim, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in the domestic T20 tournament. Mumbai rode on Shaw's blazing 71 off just 47 balls to reach the target of 141 with 10 balls to spare

Prithvi Shaw

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw found his mojo back as domestic giants Mumbai yesterday cantered to a fourth straight win in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hammering Goa by six wickets in a Group C game of the T20 tournament here.

Mumbai slumped to 117-4 from a healthy 95-1, but experienced Suryakumar Yadav (24 not out) steered the side home at the Emeralds Heights International School ground here. Earlier, Mumbai bowlers did a decent job to restrict Goa to 140 for four in 20 overs.

