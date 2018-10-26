Music an Oasis for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

football

Pep Guardiola

'Don't Look Back In Anger' by Manchester band Oasis has become the city's anthem since last year's terror attack, and is one that has had a powerful impact on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard's wife and daughters escaped unharmed from the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May last year which left 22 dead. "I like that, after what happened in Manchester at the arena, now it is a song for the people, you know?" Guardiola told the BBC website. Guardiola admits the song "puts me in the best of myself when I listen — it's a masterpiece".

