Music Broadcast Limited ranks 6th among Best Large Workplaces in Asia, 2019

national

The study measured almost 1,200 eligible organizations that successfully created high-trust and high-performing cultures in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions

Best career management is just one reason employees love working at Music Broadcast Limited. There are many others, according to research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®’s Best Workplaces in Asia 2019 list, released today. Music Broadcast Limited ranked #6 on this year’s Best Workplaces in Asia, 2019. The study measured almost 1,200 eligible organizations that successfully created high-trust and high-performing cultures in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. More than 1.6 million employees participated in the survey studies in 8 Asia-region countries where Great Place to Work is represented.

According to Great Place to Work, “A great place to work is one in which employees no matter who they are and what they do for the organization are having a consistently positive experience of trusting their leaders, enjoying the people they work with, and having pride in what they do. It is an honour for Music Broadcast Limited to be recognized by their employees as an organization that fosters respect, trust and fairness.”

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group said, “We are delighted to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Asia 2019. We strive to create an atmosphere that inspires every individual to bring their best and empower them to take decisions that leads to the success of the organization. Our standing within the top ten companies is a tribute to our culture that celebrates freedom of expression, collaboration, individuality and diversity.”

Ms Sagorika Kantharia, HR Head, Jagran Group said, “We are a people first organization and have been at the forefront of offering opportunity, purpose and growth to all our employees. We are thrilled to have achieved this feat and are motivated to stay on top of the rankings in the years to come.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates