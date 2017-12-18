Music can help heal Kashmiris, says Santoor exponent Abhay Sopari

Santoor exponent Abhay Sopari praises Maharashtra for its art-loving culture

The youngest ever reci­p­ient of the Jammu and Kashmir state award (in 2011) for contribution to music, Abhay Sopori feels that love for music and the arts can help heal Kashmir. The santoor exponent regaled the crowd at the 65th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav in his first solo act on Saturday.

Abhay Sopori during his recital

"In Kashmir, we do not have adequate number of music teachers. Music could help heal Kashmir. I've approached the state government to incorporate music classes at the school level," he said.

Praising the art-loving cult­ure in Maharashtra, Abhay said, "People here appreciate art in all forms, be it music or dance. It's essential that Maharashtra preserves this culture."

