Music composer Mannan Shah: Audio appeal as important as the video

bollywood

Namaste England music composer Mannan Shah on how the director wanted the songs to retain their individuality

Mannan Shah

Given that the Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Namaste England was shot in equal parts across Punjab and London, music composer Mannan Shah had to do a fair share of research to understand the underground pop music that is celebrated in the UK.

"The soundtrack had to have a mix of Indian classical and western tunes, and yet, be a complete album. Every love story thrives on music. So, in this album, we've included a romantic song and a solo female seduction number, apart from other genres."



Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the film

Asserting that his background in Indian classical music, an art he has been practising since 25 years, made him an ideal fit for the film by Vipul Shah, who wanted "mood-based tunes" for this offering, Shah asserts that the brief given to him before was that the songs must have a strong audio appeal.

"I was told that the audio should be as attractive as the video, so that the track can be enjoyed [when played individually]. We've tried to establish that by ensuring that the music is applied to situations in the film. Vipulji understands music. So his inputs were vital. In fact, I remember, when making him listen to a particular track, he even stopped me to point out how a note was not correct."

Also Read: Here's how Arjun Kapoor replaced Akshay Kumar in Namaste England

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates