Music composers Sajid-Wajid's mother tested positive for Coronavirus

Music composer Wajid Khan passed away on Monday, June 1, in wee hours due to complications arising out of a kidney infection. His brother Sajid Khan, Aditya Pancholi, and his wife and children attended his funeral that was held at the Versova Kabrastan.

ABP News now reports that their mother, Razina Khan, has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The report says that she has been admitted to the Surana Sethia hospital where Wajid Khan was also admitted. A source informed the news channel, "Wajid's mother Razina had already contracted Coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for COVID-19 later."

The source added, "Sajid-Wajid's mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted COVID-19 after she came in contact with other Coronavirus patients at the hospital." A majority of the Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Sonakshi Sinha paid their condolences after Wajid Khan's unfortunate demise.

The music composer began his career with Salman Khan in 1998 with the blockbuster Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and went on to deliver some fantastic music in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Veer, Partner, The Dabangg Franchise, Rowdy Rathore, and Teri Meri Kahaani. His last collaboration was also with Salman Khan in the form of the actor's song that came out on Eid, Bhai Bhai.

