Music director duo Sachin-Jigar speak about the remake culture in Bollywood

Renowned music composer duo Sachin-Jigar of the Hindi film industry is best known for their hit tracks from movies like F.A.L.T.U., Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Gold, and Stree. They have always known the pulse of the audience and entertained them with their music that is fresh, peppy and vibrant. The duo was recently seen having a gala time at a music show on a popular channel

Sachin-Jigar, along with the show's host, engaged in fun conversations. On the show, the duo was asked about songs being rehashed, and how it's being perceived. To which they said, "Agar aapko Impact chahiye, toh matlb aapko process mein belief nahi hai [If you want immediate impact that means you do not believe in its process]. Original music takes a lot of time. If you want attention and the song to be a big success, if it's about the first-week collection of the film anyway, then you are already superhit. Superhit gaane ko naye kapde pehna ke launch kar do [Give a new packaging to old songs]".

Independent music is also flourishing and when asked about it, Sachin said, "The best thing is that independent music is growing because, in India, Bollywood is everything. Every musician had to wait ke mera gaana kab ayega. Ab mujhe acha lag raha hai ki har artist ko ek apni pehchaan mil rahi hai, fans mil rahe hai [Now, I am happy that every artiste is getting the deserved recognition and fandom] and that person does not have to depend on a good film or a good song."

There are many actors that have also added singing to their repertoire. Many actors have turned singers for their movies. When asked about it, Sachin-Jigar said, "Parineeti is a good singer, so is Shraddha. It just adds an extra dimension kyunki agar aisa aapka talent hai [If you are blessed with such a talent] you can be the voice, the screen voice of your own character and you are playing without using an auto tune, toh bahut achi baat hai [It's a good thing]."

