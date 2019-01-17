Music festival in Worli to celebrate diversity

things-to-do

A weekend music festival celebrates diversity with a smorgasbord of international and local acts

Alienata

A few months back, a mid-day article addressed a very pertinent question — why can’t Mumbai have warehouse parties like global nightlife capitals, with a warehouse culture dating back to the 70s.

It was then that Jai Anand, the founder of Milkman, a company that curates live music experiences, and most notably brought down German DJ Helena Hauff to the city at Famous Studios, highlighted the negative connotations associated with such gigs, that are then coupled with the 10 pm deadline. But as Milkman turns one this weekend, Anand has more in store.

Terminal 1 is a two-day festival scheduled to take place at Famous Studios or as Anand says it, “we became famous at Famous” with a cutting-edge lineup. “We started really small in bars across Bandra. Once we came to the studio, we decided to stick with it and drew crowds of 750 to 1,000 people,” he says while maintaining that their programming still sticks to music that is non-commercial. “This is not EDM. We don't have 10,000 people in an arena. This is very much an empty space that allows us to build our own experience,” he adds.

On January 18, 7 pm; January 19, 6 pm

At Dr E Moses Road, Worli.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,500

Alienata

Spanish-born and Berlin-based DJ Alienata brings a distinct unworldly mix to the table that is driven by percussion, and as if in the spirit of the first five letters of her monicker, takes the listener through a nostalgic trip of the Berlin club scene.

Mount Kimble

English electronic music duo Mount Kimbie aka Dominic Mayer and Kai Campos will be making their India debut and headlining the festival. The duo has been instrumental in coining the term post-dubstep.

Kumail

Mumbai-based musician Kumail Hamid’s sound is ambiguous with influences of jazz and hip-hop. After releasing his debut EP in 2015, he has played at major festivals like Magnetic Fields, and Croatia’s Dimensions Festival.

Aux 88

Tommy Hamilton and Keith Tucker formed RX-7 in 1985 before forming Aux 88 in 1993. Since then, the group has released seven albums. They’ve spearheaded the techno bass style and carry a hometown element.

Sid Vashi

With Terminal 1 fusing together a diverse set of sub-genres under electronic music, multi-instrumentalist Sid Vashi’s tunes stand out as remnants of old Bollywood sound married to the jazz bands in Detroit, where he grew up.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates