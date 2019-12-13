MENU
Music for a cause

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 08:44 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A musical charity show called Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, which will feature Amitabh Bachchan's hits by Dr Rajesh Valand, aims to collect funds to sponsor the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

A musical charity show called Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, which will feature Amitabh Bachchan's hits by Dr Rajesh Valand, aims to collect funds to sponsor the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients.

On December 15, 8.30 pm
At Rangsharda, KC Marg, Reclamation, Bandra West.
Call 8291342116
Cost Rs 250 onwards

