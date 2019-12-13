Music for a cause
A musical charity show called Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai, which will feature Amitabh Bachchan's hits by Dr Rajesh Valand, aims to collect funds to sponsor the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients
Amitabh Bachchan
On December 15, 8.30 pm
At Rangsharda, KC Marg, Reclamation, Bandra West.
Call 8291342116
Cost Rs 250 onwards
