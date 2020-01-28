Music in the moonlight

Listening to music under a starlit sky with grass grazing against your feet is a completely different experience from listening to the same in the confines of four walls," says Supreet Singh, convener, RagaMoon festival ahead of its second edition this weekend. This, along with the need to build a community was the genesis of the boutique 24-hour long music fest hosted on a hilltop surrounded by the sea.

This year, it will host five bands and 20 musicians while foraying into dance with a belly dance kathak fusion workshop by Ada Kyra. The format remains the same; a confluence of crossover artistes and audience spending a day together in a green rustic backdrop. "The idea is to give crossover and contemporary music a unique platform," says Singh admitting that the each of the bands has a rustic feel or are nature-inspired. "Besides, the format is self-limiting and we can't have a formal setup meant for ghazals or qawwalis," he adds.



Prem Joshua and Band

An hour's drive away from the city with a bonfire at night, RagaMoon will feature Prem Joshua and the Band, Vasu Dixit Collective, tabla boxing by Ilyas Raphael Khan and musicians Harpreet Singh and Mehtab Ali Niazi in collaboration. Singh says, "The sounds cut across genres, while Vasu Dixit Collective will play folk tunes and Kabir-inspired music, Mehtab Ali Niazi and Harpreet Singh will bring classical sounds."

The show can accommodate a limited audience with no Bollywood representation so far. "We might add Bollywood into the mix later, but don't want to get commercial yet," explains Singh.



Supreet Singh

On February 1 and 2, 1.30 pm onwards

At Bandcamp, White Collar Hippie Camping Ground, Uttan, Mira-Bhayandar.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 4,500

