Music is a medicine that keeps your mind healthy: Raya Ojha

Indian music industry has always seen a pool of talent and it always witnessed new talents coming to prove themselves. Raya ojha, Singer and composer who hails from Patna (Bihar) is making the head turn with her talent. She is fond of singing and making compositions since childhood.

Raya speaks about her background and tells us that his father Shri Ramesh ojha has been his first guru and later she started to learn the music from Late Gayanacharya Pt.Rajaram shukla ji (Jaipur gharana). She is also an artist of all India radio.

Durga stuti was her first released song and after that She composed a patriotic song which had been released by Ultra Bollywood.

There was no looking back after that and then she composed "sai bhajan" which was sung by herself and the bhajan samraat anup jalota and besides this pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt , who is a Grammy and Padma bhushan award winner , played Veena in that bhajan. The lyrics has been written by pankaj tiwari and Anis Ali Sabri. She told that she feels privileged that she got the opportunity to work with such legendary people in such a young age and this gave her a big boost and confidence.

She told " my upcoming songs have different taste of music which includes love songs , gazal, bhajans. Hope I will be able to enthral my audience with my music and entertain them."

