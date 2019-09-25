Music Makers - Suresh Thomas and Siddharth Kasyap

Suresh Thomas of Crescendo Music organized a special launch of three music videos simultaneously to honour renowned music Composer, Siddharth Kasyap, the Founder and CEO of SK Music Works. The songs rendered by singers Madhuri Pandey, Sujata Majumdar and Divya Patidar Joshi, are cover versions of Siddharth's original compositions that have already been released on his own music label, SK Music Works.

The evening was graced by the internationally acclaimed singer, Anup Jalota and veteran classical music producer Narayan Agrawal. The cover videos are directed by Mithilesh Kumar.

The launch party compered by Aradhana Nayar, turned out to be a fun-filled get-together. The event witnessed the presence of friends and several artists from across the film, music and television industries. Popular faces such as Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra, Harmeet Singh, Sunaina Singh, Atul Manjrekar, Karan Oberoi, Aziz Zee, Sejal Sharma, Anveshi Jain, Swati Singh Rajput, Mruga Umrania, Shakir Shaikh, Namrata Jadhav, Rajeev Paul, Rakesh Paul, Shaju Ignatius, Vineet Kumar, Anveshi Jain, Mridula Oberoi, Sushmita Sahela, Anshul Vijayvargiya, Rameshwar Singh, Nancy Marwah, Dolly Arya, Nikki Hemlani, Mona Mikhail, Sezal Sharma, Anjali Pandey, Vishal Rathore, Vikash Kumar, Sunil Shivhare, Shubham Srivastava, Saberi Bhattacharya, Ravi Arora, Sanober Herekar were just a few amongst the many present.

Everyone appreciated the videos, The unwind mix, Tere Bina, The Soulful mix, Ek Mulaqat & The lounge mix, Raaton Mein, along with two other music videos and a 14-minute short film, Shuruat directed by Mohit Srivastava which were showcased by Crescendo.

