Musical collaboration for Shaan, son Shubh

Ahead of Father's day on Sunday, singing duo to unveil rehashed Kashmiri track for film Hamid today

Shaan with son Shubh

Singer Shaan and son Shubh have collaborated for their second film outing after Himmatwala (2013). The duo recorded a children's song, Hukus Bukus, for an upcoming film, Hamid. Shaan tells mid-day, "I composed the song whilst keeping the original track by the same name in mind. The history of the 2017 Kashmiri song [attracted me]. I gave it a reggae touch, but used traditional instruments like the rabaab, along with Kashmiri percussions."

In order to create this version, Shaan heard multiple remixes of the track before deciding the lyrics. While one might reckon that singing in Kashmiri would have been cumbersome for the father-son duo, Shaan suggests otherwise. "Since it was my composition, singing it was not tedious. Also, Shubh is gifted when it comes to his pitch. Once he understood the song's demands, singing it was a cakewalk."

However, while not difficult, the young singer, 13, admits he spent a fair share of time working on the pronunciation, expressions and tone with his father. "Since my portions were in Kashmiri, we spent a lot of time working on it. But singing with dad is always fun. We often do riyaaz together." While Hamid has done the rounds of festival circuits, the track is a new addition in the cut that will release in India later this year.

