Musical gigs to look out for this week in Mumbai

Events and activities that you can do in Mumbai

Be hungry for music

Head to a relaunched kitchen and bar in Andheri that has introduced an unplugged evening every Friday. Both budding and established artistes are free to take the stage and show off their musical chops.

On: Every Friday, 8 pm

At: Pickle & Pint, Paradise By Tunga, MIDC, Andheri East.

Call: 67898944



Ash King

Listen to hits

Catch playback singer Ash King, the voice behind popular hits such as Te Amo from the film Dum Maaro Dum and Dil Gir Daftan, in Delhi 6, perform his latest single, Mann Ki Dor, at a Lower Parel venue.

On: May 17, 9 pm onwards

At: FLYP@MTV Cafe, Oasis Complex, Lower Parel.

Call: 49710144

Entry: Rs 750



Bharathi Prathap

Revel in ragas

Bengaluru-based vocalist Bharathi Prathap belongs to the Agra-Atrauli gharana. Attend a concert where she will perform a set of morning ragas, which are mostly meditative and contemplative in nature.

On: May 20, 7.30 am

At: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road.

Call: 26149546

Entry: Rs 250

