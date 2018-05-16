Musical gigs to look out for this week in Mumbai
Events and activities that you can do in Mumbai
Be hungry for music
Head to a relaunched kitchen and bar in Andheri that has introduced an unplugged evening every Friday. Both budding and established artistes are free to take the stage and show off their musical chops.
On: Every Friday, 8 pm
At: Pickle & Pint, Paradise By Tunga, MIDC, Andheri East.
Call: 67898944
Ash King
Listen to hits
Catch playback singer Ash King, the voice behind popular hits such as Te Amo from the film Dum Maaro Dum and Dil Gir Daftan, in Delhi 6, perform his latest single, Mann Ki Dor, at a Lower Parel venue.
On: May 17, 9 pm onwards
At: FLYP@MTV Cafe, Oasis Complex, Lower Parel.
Call: 49710144
Entry: Rs 750
Bharathi Prathap
Revel in ragas
Bengaluru-based vocalist Bharathi Prathap belongs to the Agra-Atrauli gharana. Attend a concert where she will perform a set of morning ragas, which are mostly meditative and contemplative in nature.
On: May 20, 7.30 am
At: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road.
Call: 26149546
Entry: Rs 250
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates