Musical Prodigy Mike Yang Talks About Family And Career

A gifted violinist who started playing the violin at the age of 5, Wenjie Yang, also known as Mike Yang has believed that practice and hard work are the essential ingredients of success. His character is marked by modesty and humbleness and he attributes all of his accomplishments to his work ethic, which he began developing when he was much younger. Born into a rather traditional Chinese family, he faced much pressure from a young age and his ambition grew as a result of his parents’ high expectation.

Yang is grateful for his parents, who helped and pushed him to excellence every step of the way. He wasn’t particularly fond of playing the violin as he found it extremely difficult and tiring. But his parents held him accountable and made sure that he put in his efforts. They would drive him around for violin lessons every single week and always provided him with the best resources they could afford. Yang believes that they deserve half of his credits.

His music talent was discovered and appreciated more than a decade ago when he started performing on various occasions. He was often invited to perform in school and in his community. His flair was widely recognized by teachers and peers alike. He was chosen to be the concertmaster in his school orchestra and his performances have received nothing short of praise. It was exactly his hard work that earned him his accomplishment at such a young age as he would spend hours at times on a rehearsal. Yang admits that he is a perfectionist indeed and would never cut corners when it comes to his craft.

In primary school, he learned to strike a great balance between his art and academics. His family places a great emphasis on his academic work and he values his education no less. He was often the top of his class when he was younger and his academic excellence has certainly continued as he was admitted into New York University.

Yang had one of his greatest performances in 8th grade when he was invited to perform alongside Chinese violin master Bohui Cai at Guangzhou Opera House—one of China’s most renowned concert halls. His interpretation of Four Season: Spring was very well received and it was certainly one of the highlights of the night. Yang speaks of the tremendous impact this performance had on him and says that he is forever honored.

