Musician Avicii committed suicide?

Multiple sources reportedly said that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, committed suicide using a shard of glass "that caused massive bleeding"

According to multiple sources who spoke to US celebrity website TMZ, celebrated DJ and music producer Avicii took his life in Muscat. The musician's body was found on April 20 in Oman. While no reason was given for his untimely demise at 28 then, reports of his frail health caused by excessive drinking since 2016 began to hit headlines again."

However, the website described in some detail the alleged circumstances that led to his death. Multiple sources reportedly said that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, committed suicide using a shard of glass "that caused massive bleeding". Two sources said the shards came from a broken liquor bottle. The development comes close on the heels of the statement released by Avicii's family last week, wherein they had alluded that he could have taken his life. Bergling's family said that he "could not go on any longer" and "wanted to find peace."

He had retired from touring in 2016 citing a series of health concerns that included acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. In a documentary titled Avicii: True Stories, released in October last year, he also repeatedly warned that the touring lifestyle was going to kill him, but he was still being pressured to continue. An official police report and cause of death have not yet been released, but Police in Oman said is they found "no criminal suspicion" in the case.

