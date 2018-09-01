'Musicians can't be clones or copycats'

people

Catching up with British-Indian singer Chandresh Darbari aka Reshrich, who just debuted with two hit singles

Chandresh Darbari aka Reshrich

Your sister Rika is also a hit-making musician. What was it like growing up with her?

Growing up with a sister who is also a musician allowed me to have a creative space at home, where I can bounce musical ideas around, like when we are having a songwriting session and creating different melodies or lyrics. It helps me grow as an artiste. We attend concerts together. Sometimes, we jam together, and it's all great fun.

How much have your Indian roots shaped your musical direction, if at all?

I respect my Indian roots and feel that my heritage makes me unique as an artiste, and in terms of it shaping my sound, I have used certain Indian sonics or facets of musicality. In the song Buy My Love, I have used an Indian vocal sample that gives it a connect to the songs used in Bollywood. Also, I aim to make songs that can resonate globally.

What are some genres that you think will become popular in the near future?

K-pop is an example of a genre doing well right now. It is climbing up the charts in America and picking up globally as well. So, I think the next genres to keep an eye on will be those that are picking up in the Asian and Latin American markets.

How would you describe "pop music" as the term stands today?

Pop music used to have a set format structurally and musically, but because of the Internet and services like Spotify, people have been exposed to more abstract genres and created markets where they are connecting to niche sounds and artistes. So, for artistes to have a lasting career in today's music industry, they need to experiment and create a sound that is different to what other people are doing, so that they don't become clones or copycats.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates