Writing into the margins

Comic books are synonymous with superheroes. But their fictional battles can seem futile compared with the everyday struggles humanity must endure. Muskaan, an NGO working with marginalised communities living in the bastis of Bhopal, is trying to reclaim the comic books space, with a narrative that goes beyond the urban, upper-class and -caste world readers are often exposed to. Their first comic Vidroh Ki Chhap Chhap is a step in that direction.

Written by Rinchin, designed by Kanak Shashi and illustrated by Lokesh Khodke, the story begins when a teacher from an urban background visits a Nirman Shala, a school for children from the Adivasi sangathan, for a workshop. The children show her the local dam. They get muddy, and are shouted at by an elder. Instead of keeping mum, the children do what they rightly should. They protest.



Lokesh Khodke

"We wanted to bring literature about the marginalised into the mainstream. Because we cater to a younger audience, a comic book was a suitable medium," Maheen Mirza, who helms publications and documentations at Muskaan, shares. The story was originally penned by Rinchin for another publication, but was translated into Hindi and laid out in the form of a comic.



Rinchin

The author tells us that like all stories she's published in the past, this one too came from her own experience. "It's in the first person and, to a large extent, this is my voice. It's also a metaphor for the power dynamic between a teacher or a more privileged person, and a student. This power is subverted when the children put up a challenge," Rinchin says. The narrative touches upon the notion that adults may not always be right, and asks the question, "What is the role of children then?"

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Khodke says that as an illustrator, he found it easy to relate to the content. "We were keen on reclaiming the comics space because they push for a larger readership." The NGO hopes to translate this title into English and release more comics in the future.

