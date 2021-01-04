Muskan Narang: The woman behind the most successful celebrity events and PR

Born in Amritsar, Punjab Muskan Narang earlier known as Seema has been an enthusiastic kid since her childhood. She is an alumni of National Institute of Fashion and Technology(NIFT). She was very active during her college days and was an integral part of fashion shows. Her love for fashion was followed by fashion blogging, which eventually made way for her in the world of Glamour and Entertainment.

She always made sure that her passion for fashion remains the same and she continued to follow her dreams in the film industry. She has been associated with notable national and international shows for a long now. She has won many accolades as well as awards for her contribution to the world of glamour and fashion.

Talking about her achievements and recognitions she says, "I am always thankful to Waheguru, papa, and my family who always supported me. I am also grateful to the Punjabi industry who always gave me so much respect and praise." When asked about her achievements she says, "The journey was not easy but it was not tough either as it was my passion that helped me get through the obstacles easily, and if your passion becomes your profession, it becomes easy to achieve milestones".

Muskan, who has a habit of winning, is an expert in collaborating, coordinating, and partnering with potential clients. Celebrity Management especially during promotions is not at all easy, and celebrities only trust a few professionals for their promotions. She is one of the top names to be trusted upon. Celebrity management is not the only thing that keeps her busy, Muskan is a multi-talented person. As a fashion designer, she has her own garments business, and has also been selected for styling an outlet in Dubai.

She has been working rigorously for years and is now crowning the industry. Be it a film PR or a celebrity event (big or small), she is on the speed dial of renowned producers, event management companies, and celebrities.

Her skills have proven that one can achieve everything by putting in constant effort and hard work. She is a true inspiration for people who wish to pursue their dreams in this field.

