Muslim board files complaint against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur in Bhopal

Bhopal: A complaint was filed on Monday against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for hurting sentiments of the Muslim community through her Babri Masjid demolition remark. A complaint to lodge an FIR was filed by All India Ulama Board against BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal.

The complaint has been filed at Aishbagh Police Station. The Muslim board has urged to lodge an FIR against Thakur under Sections 124A, 153A, 153B, 147, 505A, 298 and 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The District Election Officer and Collector Sudam Khade had on Monday directed the police to file an FIR against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her remark on the demolition of Babri Masjidin Ayodhya.

The Election Officer found her statement in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in force during polling.

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the police to file an FIR against BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her remark that she was "proud" of her participation in demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in 1992.

The EC Saturday had issued a show-cause notice to Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast accused currently out on bail, over her remark made during an interview to a news channel. "We are going to file an FIR against the BJP candidate for her remarks over Ayodhya at the TT Nagar Police Station," district election officer and collector Sudam Khade said.

On April 21, Thakur had said: "I will go to construct the Ram Temple. I have said it yesterday and I am not denying it that I had gone there. I have demolished Babri structure. He is my Ram ji and no one can stop me from making a grand Ram Temple. The nation is Ram, Ram is a nation."

