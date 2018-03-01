Muslim cleric shifts namaz timings for Holi celebrations

In a show of communal harmony, a noted Muslim cleric has shifted the timing of the Friday namaz prayers by an hour in order to avoid any clash with Holi revellers and also appealed others to do the same



In a show of communal harmony, a noted Muslim cleric has shifted the timing of the Friday namaz prayers by an hour in order to avoid any clash with Holi revellers and also appealed others to do the same.

Imam-e-Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, who is also executive committee member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, appealed to the imams of different mosques, especially those in sensitive areas, to shift the timing of the Friday prayers by 30 minutes to an hour and, in the process, send a message of communal amity.

"..we have shifted the prayer timings by an hour at the Idgah here. It will now be held at 1.45 pm," Farangi Mahli said on Wednesday.

