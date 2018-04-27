Muslim community in Mumbai campaign against rash driving that peaks during festivals

Muslims caution rash riders among them against zooming to their doom during festivals like Shab-E-Baraat



Panellists speak out at the meet to raise awareness about reckless riders. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A warning bell has been sounded for young Muslim bikers expected to be careering through the city on Shab-e-Baraat (Badi Raat) on May 1, by city non-profit called Jai Ho Foundation, which works for communal harmony. The foundation held a meeting at Kurla on Wednesday night, calling Muslim community leaders, social workers, non-profits and priests to discuss the rising number of fatalities among Muslim boys, whose reckless riding peaks during festivals.



A heated discussion in progress

Act with caution

Shab-E-Barat, which is coming up on May 1, is when one has to be especially cautious," said organiser Afroz Malik of Jai Ho, adding, "bike keys should be with parents, who should only give it if they are sure their sons will ride with a helmet, have a licence and are not underage."

Not for prayer

The community says it is time to up awareness during Badi Raat. "It is the time when boys tell their families they are going to pray and then zip around the city, three to a bike sometimes," said event organiser Malik and advocate Adil Khatri. At the meet, a speaker said, "The Quran says that one is not permitted to do anything that endangers oneself or others," he said.

Azhar example

The meeting venue filled quickly as Dr A R Anjaria, head of the Islamic cyber defence cell, reminded his diverse audience about, "Cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin's son who died in Hyderabad after crashing his bike. I recommend that some social organisation make video clips of bikers in accidents. Before and after, with their injuries and mutilated limbs, and post it on social media. I have seen motorbikes break into two when in a crash, so what are human bones?" asked Anjaria in a strongly-worded address.

Why blame cops?

Speaker Zahira Sayad said, "Boys take helmets with them, but do not wear them. Why blame the police? Take responsibility for your own actions." While W Khan agreed and said, "Parents need to pay greater attention to their children," another speaker rued the insolence of today's kids, saying, "It is staggering. It is also shameful that when they are caught, community 'netas' use their influence to let them off."

Communal colour

While the majority looked inwards, a communal angle continues to colour what is essentially a traffic law problem. Speaker Aamir V asked angrily, "Why are there fewer lights and no zebra crossings in Muslim areas? I have noticed that CCTVs, too, do not work in these areas." But, S Shaikh said, "The biker lawlessness is not just prevalent in our community, but it is more acute within our community, we have to accept that."

There was a heated discussion about local Muslim netas pressurising the police to let go of offenders. "This needs to stop within our community," said Malik, while Bilal M said, "We have to introspect. We Muslims are our own enemies," while others spoke about the efficacy of zeroing in on youth leaders within who can post messages of awareness on social media. There were suggestions that masjids also broadcast warnings. One gentleman said, "Parents should not give money to their children to modify their bikes. Modified bikes are used for wheelies. A young man told me he did wheelies to impress the girls. I told him girls do not get impressed by wheelies but salaries."

