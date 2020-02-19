Muslim couple conducts Hindu foster daughter's wedding in temple

Kasargod: A Kerala Muslim couple conducted the wedding of their Hindu foster daughter at a Bhagavathi temple in Kerala, scripting another tale of communal harmony at Kasaragod. The wedding ceremony was held on Sunday.

The woman Rajeshwari tied the knot with Vishnu Prasad in the presence of family and friends belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Abdulla and Khadeeja adopted Rajeshwari after her father who worked at Abdulla's farm died. Rajeshwari's mother also passed away when she was a child.

Kerala: A Muslim couple organised their foster daughter Rajeshwari's marriage as per Hindu rituals in a temple in Kasaragod, yesterday. The couple raised Rajeshwari after her father, who was working on the couple's farmland died when she was a child. pic.twitter.com/moIn2Wz2dc — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

Rajeshwari grew up alongside Abdulla and Khadeeja's three sons- Shameem, Najeeb and Shereef.

Earlier in January this year, cutting across the lines of religion, a mosque in Kerala's Kayamkulam hosted a Hindu marriage ceremony.

