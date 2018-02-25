Muslim man renovates Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad
Representational Picture
A Muslim man in Gujarat has set a shining example of communal harmony by renovating a Hanuman temple. Moin Memon of Ahmedabad has renovated a dilapidated 500-year-old Hanuman temple situated in Hanuman Gali of Mirzapur area.
Memon took around two weeks to complete the renovation work of the Bhid Banjan Hanuman temple. Expressing happiness for being chosen for the work, he said, "I feel fortunate that I was chosen for this work among all other Hanuman Bhakts."
In a country where attempts are made to divide India, especially the Hindu and Muslim community, on communal lines, incidents of people showing respect to different religions keep everyone¿s hopes alive for a peaceful nation.
