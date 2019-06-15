Muslim students bagged 80 percent of government scholarships

national

A total amount, Rs 1,032 crore was spent on scholarships for Muslims students while Rs 183 crore was spent for Sikhs and Rs 128 crore for Hindus

Representational Picture

Students from the Muslim community received about 80 percent of total scholarships offered under 20 Central government schemes in 2018-19, official data shows. Those from the Christian community came in at second place with 7.5 percent share while it was 5 percent for Sikhs and 4.7 percent for Hindus, according to the National Scholarship Portal managed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Students from the #Muslim community received about 80 per cent of total scholarships offered under 20 Central government schemes in 2018-19, official data shows.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/Sqc8q94nqQ — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 15, 2019

More than 1.4 crore applications were received in 2018-19, of which 1.08 crore were verified. Among the students who received scholarships, 88 lakh were Muslims, 8.26 lakh Christians, 5.45 lakh Sikhs and 5.2 lakh Hindus. There were 1.94 lakh (1.8 percent) Buddhists and 1.07 lakh (1 percent) Jains in the list of beneficiaries.

The total amount disbursed under these scholarship programmes sponsored by 14 Union Ministries was Rs 2,157 crore in 2018-19. Of the total amount, Rs 1,032 crore was spent on scholarships for Muslims students while Rs 183 crore was spent for Sikhs and Rs 128 crore for Hindus.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs topped the list of allotments with 77 percent scholarships of the total offered. Ministry Of Labour and Employment, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities also featured among the top five.

West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala were the top five states to receive scholarships. In terms of the amount received under these scholarships, Uttar Pradesh came first with Rs 356 crore, followed by West Bengal at Rs 281 crore.

Top stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe

Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16

Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish

Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes

From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings

Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!

Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents

Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother

Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road

Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC

Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates