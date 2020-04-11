Muslim trusts come together to help bury COVID-19 dead

A special team has been formed by the Juma Masjid Trust, in co-ordination with other trusts including Mahim Dargah Masjid trust and Raza Academy and several Muslim politicians, to help bury bodies of Muslims who have died of COVID-19 in the city.

A meeting was held by the Juma Masjid trust a couple of days ago, in which many members and trustees of Masjids and dargahs participated. Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh was also present. At the meeting it was decided that a special team of 25 to 30 people would be formed who would be trained and provided with free safety kits.

The relatives of the deceased would also be provided with safety gear in accordance with the standard operating procedure of the World Health Organization guidelines and the health department, said Shoeb Khateeb, chairman of the Juma Masjid trust.

The trust will bear all the expenses and if anyone would like to help, it would not neccessarily mean in cash, but donating safety kits and other necessary things will also do. MLA Amin Patel has provided sanitising equipment and chemicals, Khateeb added.

At the Bada Kabarastan at Marine Lines arrangements for 700 graves for COVID-19 death have been made and already around 16 people have been buried here.

Other arrangements for COVID-19 deaths have been made in the cemeteries at LBS Marg Kurla, Mahim, Versova and Goregaon East. So far, a total of six people have been buried at these places.

"If trustees of other cemeteries wish, our people will go there and provide all necessary kits and train them on how to take precautions during burial, how to use the kits, and how to sanitise the grave before and after the burial," said Sabir Nirban a member.

Call if you need help

Sabir Nirban: 9821030829

Shoaib Khateeb: 9833708378, 9833423342

Irfan Shaikh: 09892272585

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news