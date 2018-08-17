Muslim woman wins handshake discrimination case in Sweden

international

Last year, Farah Alhajeh, 24, had her interview terminated when she refused to shake hands with the male interviewer due to religious reasons

Farah Alhajeh

A Swedish court on Wednesday night ruled that a Muslim woman receive $4,348 in compensation after a company indirectly discriminated against her for refusing to shake hands during a job interview.

Last year, Farah Alhajeh, 24, had her interview terminated when she refused to shake hands with the male interviewer due to religious reasons. She would not have had to shake hands with customers if she had been hired. In their ruling, the court declared it had been unable to determine if Alhajeh would have been hired had the interview not been cut short.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever