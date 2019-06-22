Mussoorie locals use 15000 discarded plastic bottles to give message on litter-free hills
This wall is an attempt by locals of Mussoorie to inspire travellers to not litter while they are in Mussoorie
Mussoorie is one of the most go-to places for a lot of people. This favourite holiday destination has given a strong message in a very powerful way.
The locals of Mussoorie have created a Wall of Hope which us 12 feet high and 1500 feet long. However, this is not the most interest fact of it all. The wall is made out of 15,000 plastic bottles which have been picked up from various places in Mussoorie and it's surroundings.
Pictures from a glorious ceremony | Launch of Wall of Hope on 18th June 2019! #BungalowkiKandi #Mussoorie #Wallofhope #wastemanagement #Hilldaari pic.twitter.com/occPITv9hR— Hilldaari (@hilldaari) June 18, 2019
This wall is an attempt by locals of Mussoorie to inspire travellers to not litter while they are at the hill station. The Gram Pradhan of the village, Reena Rangal, inaugurated the wall.
à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¥ à¤¬à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤,— Hilldaari (@hilldaari) June 18, 2019
à¤¯à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¹à¤²à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤. #BadlavKiDeewar #WallofHope #Comingsoon #Mussoorie #visiblechange #plasticupcycling pic.twitter.com/LLrpypXDbp
The main brain behind the wall and its design is of Subodh Kerkar, founder of the Museum of Goa.
The wall is a part of the Hilldaari project which is the movement that works to make Mussoorie one of the cleanest Hill stations in India.
Arvind Shukla, project manager of Hilldaari group said, "In order to construct the wall, around 50 volunteers from school and colleges came forward. Locals of the village also took part in the initiative. They all worked effortlessly to make this project a success."
Surmani Agni Verma, a world record holder for playing the Sitar; playing at the launch of Wall of Hope! #Mussoorie #Hilldaari #Trending #News #Video pic.twitter.com/mxOyxxjZrm— Hilldaari (@hilldaari) June 18, 2019
Villager Seema Semwal also told ANI, "We really liked the way this wall was built. Now, our village is even looking more beautiful. It is a unique way to use plastic, people should learn from this initiative."
