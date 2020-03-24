Must see! Ranveer Singh shares never-seen-before throwback photos of father-in-law Prakash Padukone

Ranveer Singh took a moment to applaud his dad-in-law, badminton legend Prakash Padukone on social media. 40 years ago, Prakash Padukone changed the scenario of Indian badminton by becoming the first person of this country to win the prestigious All England Open. On Monday, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "40 years ago on this day, Prakash Padukone changed the fate of badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time...#legend...#proud," [sic] Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a few pictures of Prakash Padukone from the championship.

At the age of 24, Prakash Padukone defeated two-time defending champion Liem Swie King of Indonesia 15-3, 15-10 at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 1980.

Earlier in the day, Prakash Padukone's daughter-actress Deepika penned a heartfelt note for her father.

"Papa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!" Deepika wrote.

Anil Kapoor commented on the post, "I remember this day so clearly... proud moment for all Indians."

Gaurav Kapur wrote, "Legend" and Vivan Bhathena commented: "My man had some quads @nikitindheer bro check this out"

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space together in Kabir Khan's "'83".

