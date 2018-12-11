Must watch! Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar dancing to Shola Jo Bhadke

bollywood

Videos from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding celebrations have been going viral. Here's Shabana Azmi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Javed Akhtar and Urmila Matondkar's video, you must watch!

Shabana Azmi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Javed Akhtar and Urmila Matondkar

Among the several videos that did the rounds from the Ambani sangeet was that of Shabana Azmi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Javed Akhtar and Urmila Matondkar. They danced to the yesteryear track Shola Jo Bhadke.

Akhtar trying to match actor Bhagwan's steps was unmissable.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding ceremony was a grand affair. A slew of famous celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with wife, Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan with mother Jaya, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Siddharth Roy Kapur with wife Vidya Balan, John Abraham with wife Priya Runchal, Ronnie Screwvala with wife Zarine, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Tacker and designer Tamara Ralph from Ralph and Russo, were among the attendees. US former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Beyonce added glamour to the celebrations.

Isha and Anand, scions of the Ambani and Piramal business families respectively, will wed as per Indian traditions, customs and culture at the Mumbai residence of the Ambani family on December 12.

