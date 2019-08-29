Mute and deaf woman gets her rapists nabbed using sign language

crime

The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested five persons for allegedly raping a 22-year-old deaf and mute woman with the help of sign language interpreter, the police said

Chhattisgarh: A speech and hearing impaired girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajadih village, in Pendra on August 28. Additional SP, Pratibha Tiwari says, "we have arrested 5 accused." pic.twitter.com/LSbc6t1Ts8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

: Five people have been arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police for allegedly raping a 22-year-old deaf and mute woman with the help of sign language interpreter, the police stated on Thursday. The survivor was purportedly raped while she was coming home from a local market on the night of August 25 in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, stated Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratibha Tiwari.

"The accused forcibly made her sit on the motorcycle, following which she was taken to a secluded place and was raped. After committing the gruesome crime, the perpetrators fled, leaving her at the spot," she added. After reaching home, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her aunt who then took her to the police. According to the news agency, ANI, the police could not understand her sign language hence they called a teacher from a school for the differently-abled to communicate.

"With the help of the translator, a complaint was filed and five accused were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on August 27," Tiwari added. The accused have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar Uraon, Dole Kujur, Krishna Kujur, Suraj Lahre and Gauri Shankar Uraon. They were taken to the court the next day, which sent them judicial custody.

In another incident, a 50-year-old was arrested by the Sion police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old at Sion Hospital. The accused, a real estate agent from Kurla, was at the hospital for his wife's treatment. According to sources, the accused's wife was undergoing bypass surgery on the second floor of the ward building and he had gone to visit her, when he saw a young boy sleeping in the passage. He covered the boy's mouth with his hand. "He then took him to a secluded place and sexually assaulted him. The hospital staff and the mother of the victim, who was also sleeping on floor, heard loud cries of the child," said an officer. "When authorities managed to trace the child, he told them about the man."

Officials handed over the accused to the Sion Police. The man has been identified as Mohammed Zakir Makrani. "He has been booked under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act." In May this year, a 37-year-old woman was raped by a 31-year-old Dharavi resident inside the hospital premises.

With inputs from ANI

