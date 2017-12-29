Muted demand drags down jeera futures 0.64 pc on December 29

Jeera prices declined by 0.64 per cent to Rs 21,535 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as traders cut down positions amid easing demand at the spot markets

New Delhi: Jeera prices declined by 0.64 per cent to Rs 21,535 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as traders cut down positions amid easing demand at the spot markets. Improved arrivals from major producing belts also fuelled the downtrend. In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in January fell by Rs 140, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 21,535 per quintal with an open interest of 12,570 lots.

Representational picture

On similar lines, the spice for delivery in March traded lower by Rs 100, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 17,680 per quintal in 5,811 lots. Analysts said trimming of positions by participants amid subdued demand at the spot market, mainly led to the fall in jeera prices in futures trade.

