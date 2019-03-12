Muttiah Muralitharan defends Yuzvendra Chahal for Mohali flop show, says he's not a robot

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal went for 80 runs from his 10 overs in Mohali and picked just one wicket

India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

While some pundits have been critical of Yuzvendra Chahal's showing in the fourth ODI in the ongoing five-match series against Australia, former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan feels Chahal is a champion performer who is only human and not a robot.

Indian leg-spinner Chahal went for 80 runs from his 10 overs in Mohali and picked just one wicket. "You cannot expect the kid to pick five wickets every time he goes out to bowl. He is a champion bowler and has been bowling really well in the last two years.

He has shown that he has the variety and the guile to dismiss opposition batsmen. It is a case of him failing in one game and trust me, he is no robot. You cannot put pressure on the boy by expecting him to deliver in every game. Have some patience," he told IANS.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever