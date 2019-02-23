Muzaffarnagar: Woman alleges rape by five men

crime

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was abducted and confined to a room, where the accused raped her. Later, the accused fled, leaving her at the room, Station House Officer Sanjive Singh said

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was abducted and raped by five youths in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar's Ghasipura village under Mansurpur police station on Friday, they said.

In another case, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and the pictures of the crime were circulated on social media by the accused at a village in this district. The incident, that occurred more than a week ago, came to light after the photographs taken by the accomplices of the perpetrators surfaced on social media, the police said. According to the SHO of the Mansoorchak police station Arvind Kumar, the girl was sexually assaulted on February 11 by three people and two others took pictures of the heinous act on their mobile phones.

