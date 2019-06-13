Muzaffarpur: 47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals

national

Representational image

Muzaffarpur: As many as 47 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur and over 130 are admitted in hospitals, a government doctor said on Thursday. Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "47 children have died due to AES and 137 are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection."

Dr. Shailesh Prasad Singh, Civil Surgeon, Muzaffarpur: Death toll rises to 47 due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES). #Bihar pic.twitter.com/XsboACSFAN — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Bihar: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, MoS Health Ashwini Choubey and Secretary of Health Ministry Priti Soren to visit Muzaffarpur tomorrow, to review the situation prevailing in the region after the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

Muzaffarpur: 43 children die due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/Nd1HWte7Sc pic.twitter.com/rbxw9Q8OSj — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 12, 2019

He said, "137 people were admitted in SKMCH hospital out of whom 40 causalities were reported." Apart from this, "41 people were admitted in Kejriwal Hospital where seven causalities were reported, taking the toll to 47," Singh said. Encephalitis is a viral infection which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever and a headache.

