Muzaffarpur: 47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals
Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "47 children have died due to AES and 137 are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection."
Muzaffarpur: As many as 47 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur and over 130 are admitted in hospitals, a government doctor said on Thursday. Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "47 children have died due to AES and 137 are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection."
Dr. Shailesh Prasad Singh, Civil Surgeon, Muzaffarpur: Death toll rises to 47 due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES). #Bihar pic.twitter.com/XsboACSFAN— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
Bihar: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, MoS Health Ashwini Choubey and Secretary of Health Ministry Priti Soren to visit Muzaffarpur tomorrow, to review the situation prevailing in the region after the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
Muzaffarpur: 43 children die due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 12, 2019
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/Nd1HWte7Sc pic.twitter.com/rbxw9Q8OSj
He said, "137 people were admitted in SKMCH hospital out of whom 40 causalities were reported." Apart from this, "41 people were admitted in Kejriwal Hospital where seven causalities were reported, taking the toll to 47," Singh said. Encephalitis is a viral infection which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever and a headache.
Also Read: Adityanath initiates programme to combat encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast