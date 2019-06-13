Muzaffarpur: 47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals

Published: Jun 13, 2019, 16:09 IST | mid-day online desk

Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "47 children have died due to AES and 137 are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection."

Muzaffarpur: As many as 47 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur and over 130 are admitted in hospitals, a government doctor said on Thursday. Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "47 children have died due to AES and 137 are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection."

He said, "137 people were admitted in SKMCH hospital out of whom 40 causalities were reported." Apart from this, "41 people were admitted in Kejriwal Hospital where seven causalities were reported, taking the toll to 47," Singh said. Encephalitis is a viral infection which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever and a headache.

